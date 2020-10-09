Raiders RT Trent Brown expected to play in Week 5 vs. Chiefs
After practicing for three-straight days for the first time since before Week 1. The Raiders are expecting Trent Brown to be back on the field at right tackle against the Chiefs. Brown is scheduled to talk to the media today and that is typically a good sign that a player will be available for the upcoming week. Last season, Brown started just 11 games for the team after he dealt with a number of injuries. However, his performance was still good enough to earn him his first Pro Bowl selection of his career