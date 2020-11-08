Raiders RT Trent Brown expected to miss ‘at least’ a month with COVID-19 complications

The Raiders could be without both starting tackles in Week 9 as Kolton Miller is a true game-time decision ahead of their matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. If he does miss the game, he isn’t expected to miss too much longer as the injury isn’t considered too serious.

However, the team could be without right tackle Trent Brown much longer. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Brown is expected to miss “at least a month” with COVID-19 complications. Brown was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week, the second time he was placed on the reserve list this season.

The #Raiders placed OT Trent Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list again this week & I’m told he’s expected to miss at least a month. LV said his placement on the list is related to COVID complications, but he also recently had a pre-game IV mishap that left him in the hospital. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2020





In the meantime, look for veteran offensive tackle Sam Young to fill in at right tackle this week and going forward. The Raiders are hoping that Brown would be ready by December or for the playoffs, should they make it.

We will continue to update this situation as more information becomes available.

