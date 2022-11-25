Raiders RT Thayer Munford highest-graded rookie on team

The Raiders haven’t gotten a ton out of their draft class and that is to be expected when your first pick is at No. 90. Their top pick, Dylan Parham, has been a starter for most of the season. But the rest of the class leaves a lot to be desired.

However, there is one selection that has stood out this season and that is offensive tackle Thayer Munford. While he’s only been a part-time player, Munford has shown some flashes when he’s been on the field.

In a recent article by Kambui Bomani of Pro Football Focus, he wrote about each team’s highest-graded rookie this season. For the Raiders, that was none other than Munford. Here is what Bomani had to say about the seventh-round pick from Ohio State:

“Munford has chipped in significant snaps at right tackle since the Raiders released former first-round selection Alex Leatherwood after the preseason. He’s surrendered only 11 total pressures across 203 pass-blocking snaps and holds a 69.6 pass-blocking grade.”

If Munford could eventually develop into the team’s starting right tackle, that would be a homerun pick by Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels. But it would still be a success if he could prove to be a viable swing tackle.

Look for the Raiders to give Munford more snaps as the season winds down as they look to develop some more of their young offensive linemen.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire