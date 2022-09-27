Raiders RT Thayer Munford allows just one pressure in Week 3

The Raiders continue to search for answers at right tackle as they’ve gone through several different players since the start of training camp. Alex Leatherwood, Brandon Parker, Jermaine Elumunor, and Jackson Barton have all gotten chances at winning that job.

However, the player who might have the best chance of holding down that spot is rookie offensive tackle Thayer Munford. In Week 3, Munford played all 53 offensive snaps for the Raiders and performed well.

According to Pro Football Focus, Munford only allowed one pressure (that resulted in a sack) and no other QB hits or hurries.

#Raiders OL Thayer Munford played all 53 offensive snaps on Sunday at right tackle. He allowed one pressure that turned into a sack. But no other QB hits or hurries. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) September 27, 2022

Munford has now played 84 offensive snaps for the Raiders through three games and has allowed only four pressures. The bigger issue for him has been the penalties, as he’s already tallied three so far.

But if Munford can clean up that part of his game and continue to show well as a pass blocker, maybe he can hold down the right tackle job. Given his youth, the Raiders would be wise to continue to play him and see if he can develop on the right side.

