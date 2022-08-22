Raiders RT Alex Leatherwood struggles in extended action vs. Dolphins

The Las Vegas Raiders still don’t have an answer at right tackle despite trying just about everyone on the roster. On Saturday night, it was Alex Leatherwood’s turn to play a lot and it did help solve any problems.

According to Pro Football Focus, Leatherwood was among the lowest-graded players (61.7) on the roster on Saturday. He allowed a sack, a quarterback hit, a hurry, and two pressures. Surprisingly, he wasn’t even the lowest-graded starter on the offensive line as that “honor” belongs to Andre James (45.4).

It should be noted that while Leatherwood did not grade out well as a pass-blocker, his run-blocking grade was above average on Saturday. He’s always been a strong run blocker, but the Raiders can’t afford to have a below-average pass blocker on the right side of their offensive line.

However, Leatherwood (65.0) is still the highest-graded right tackle option for the Raiders through three preseason games (Thayer Munford 61.8, Brandon Parker 56.4). So who knows what the Raiders will end up doing at that position ahead of Week 1.

But it might be time for the Raiders to seriously consider adding a veteran tackle to the roster before they take on Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack and the Los Angeles Chargers in the first game of the season.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire