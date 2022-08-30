Raiders’ roster cuts tracker: A surprise cut made as roster trims down to 53

Anthony Galaviz
·2 min read
AP
The Las Vegas Raiders will cut down its roster to the NFL’s mandated initial 53-man roster Tuesday afternoon.

Among the cuts is offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The previous Raiders regime drafted Leatherwood with the 17th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

The Raiders traded Trayvon Mullen Jr. to the Arizona Cardinals, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The deadline for cuts to be made is 1 p.m. PDT.

The Raiders started training camp with 90 players and are down to 75 through Sunday after cutting a couple players and placing some on injured reserve.

Follow along as The Bee tracks the roster cutdown through Tuesday afternoon.

Roster cuts

Aug. 30

Raiders are releasing DB Darius Phillips in a surprise cut, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Fowler tweeted Phillips was set to be a a backup cornerback and play on special teams. (He signed a one-year deal with the Raiders in March after playing with the Cincinnati Bengals).

Raiders are releasing S Matthias Farley, Pelissero, reported.

The Raiders will waive OL Bam Olaseni, Pelissero said. Olaseni could land on the Raiders’ practice squad if he clears waivers.

Raiders are waiving CB Bryce Cosby, a source told The Bee. He will be brought back on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

Raiders waived Leatherwood.

Raiders traded Mullen to the Arizona Cardinals.

Aug. 28

Waived TE Nick Bowers

WR Justin Hall

Placed DL Tyler Lancaster on injured reserve

Placed LB Tae Davis on injured reserve

Placed T Brandon Parker on injured reserve.

Aug. 23

Released RB Kenyan Drake

Released CB Chris Jones

Waived WR Chris Lacy

Waived/Injured CB Cre’Von LeBlanc.

Aug. 22

The Raiders traded QB Nick Mullens for a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick from the Minnesota Vikings.

Signed LB Tae Davis

Aug. 21

Placed DE Jordan Jenkins on the injured list

Aug. 17

Acquired a conditional 2024 seventh-round draft pick from the Tennessee Titans in exchange for S Tyree Gillespie. (Note: Gillespie was cut by Tennessee on Monday.)

Aug. 16

Released WR Demarcus Robinson

Released DT Vernon Butler

Waived DE Gerri Green

Waived T Tyrone Wheatley Jr.

Waived CB Nate Brooks.

