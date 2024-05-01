Raiders rookies get their numbers, Zamir White gets new number

The Raiders have assigned numbers to their rookie class. Here they are:

Draft class:

TE Brock Bowers – 89

G Jackson Powers-Johnson – 70

T DJ Glaze – 71

CB Decamerion Richardson – 21

LB Tommy Eichenberg – 45

RB Dylan Laube – 23

S Trey Taylor – 37

CB MJ Devonshire – 26

Undrafted:

G Clark Barrington – 64

QB Carter Bradley – 14

T Andrew Coker – 73

WR Jeff Foreman – 80

DT Tomari Fox – 60

DE TJ Franklin – 57

LB Amari Gainer – 53

CB Demarcus Governor – 44

WR Lideatrick Griffin – 81

G Jake Johanning – 63

WR Ramel Keyton – 82

C Will Putnam – 67

S Phalen Sanford – 42

DT Noah Shannon – 62

CB Ja’Quan Sheppard – 46

DE Ron Stone Jr – 76

CB Rayshad Williams – 36

Number change:

RB Zamir White – 3 (was 35)

New addition:

WR Michael Gallup – 10

White got his Georgia number after two years wearing 35 for the Raiders.

Many of these numbers will change by the time the season starts. Obviously not everyone will make the team and many of the numbers given out aren’t ideal for their position, but the number they wanted wasn’t currently available.

But these are the number the rookies will wear when they report to rookie minicamp and OTA’s.

