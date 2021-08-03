Raiders rookie S Tyree Gillespie has ‘mild soft tissue problem’, expected back soon

The Raiders have been down a couple of rookies in camp of late. Third-round linebacker Divine Deablo has been on the Physically Unable to Perform list all of camp and for the past three practices, so too has fourth-round safety Tyree Gillespie.

Tuesday, Jon Gruden was asked about Gillespie’s status.

“He’s doing fine. Probably be back in the next day or two,” Gruden said of Gillespie’s status. “Just a mild soft tissue problem.”

As for Divine Deablo, his return is not expected for another week. Gruden revealed on day one that the rookie linebacker had “tweaked his knee” and had a procedure done, stating at the time that “We expect to have him back in the next couple of weeks.” Today is one week into camp.

Also on the PUP list is CB Isaiah Johnson while tackles Kamaal Seymour and Devery Hamilton have been on the NFI list. Kicker Daniel Carlson is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Others not on the field today were OT Sam Young, G Richie Incognito (day off), TE Darren Waller, WR Dillon Stoner, and S Karl Joseph.

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.