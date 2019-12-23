Raiders rookie Trayvon Mullen taken to hospital after vicious hit

CARSON – Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen suffered injuries to his head and neck after colliding with teammate Curtis Riley late in Sunday's 24-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The second-round NFL draft pick was taken to an area hospital for further examination.

Doctors are taking precautions after a scary on-field incident where he was on the ground for an extended period and stretchered off the field. Mullen was strapped to a backboard and put on a stretcher but was able to raise his right hand and wave to the crowd before being taken into the tunnel.

There is optimism that he'll emerge from the incident with full health.

"The signs are pretty good, but I don't want to say too much," Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said. "They're getting a good look at his neck. We'll keep you posted. We'll keep him in our prayers."

Mullen got hurt trying to bring down receiver Andre Patton. Riley came in hot and inadvertently initiated helmet to helmet contact that would've been a penalty had he played for the opposition.

Mullen went down hard – it was the second time he got him in the head and neck area by a teammate – and didn't move for an extended stretch.

"That was tough to see," said defensive end Clelin Ferrell, who also played with Mullen at Clemson. "He has been my dog for a long time. I'm sure he's going to be okay, but I'm definitely still worried about him. It was a really bad hit. He's in everybody's prayers."

Mullen has been the team's best cornerback in the second half of this season. He has made great progress since taking over a starting spot following Gareon Conley's trade to the Houston Texans. He had four tackles and nearly had an interception before getting hurt. The Raiders were down several men in the secondary, bringing Keisean Nixon into action alongside Nevin Lawson.

