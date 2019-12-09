ALAMEDA -- The Raiders lost another key offensive cog during Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans, when rookie tight end Foster Moreau suffered a season-ending knee injury.

The fourth-round draft pick made an instant impact as a rookie, becoming a valued offensive weapon as a run blocker, pass protector and receiver.

Moreau will be placed on injured reserve in the near future, meaning practice squad tight end Cole Wick could be promoted to give the Raiders a third tight end.

Exact details of Moreau's injury were not immediately known, but any significant ligament damage suffered this late in the season could cause his rehab to spill into 2020 preparations.

Head coach Jon Gruden didn't think that would be the case.

"Knowing Foster, I don't believe it will be anything that will keep him out of next year, but I'm not going to make any predictions," Gruden said during his Monday press conference. "It's a tough injury and he has a lot of rehab ahead."

That's a blow to the Raiders, even if he only misses the final three games this season. The LSU product became an integral part of the offense and proved to be a clutch performer. That was especially true late in games and in the red zone.

"I can't say enough how he played as a rookie," Gruden said. "He played some good football for us and he's going to be a big part of the Raiders' future."

Moreau finished the 2019 campaign with 21 catches for 174 yards and five touchdowns, scoring on nearly a quarter of his receptions. He had huge receptions in victories over the Colts and Lions, and had a huge catch-and-run to spark a comeback against the Chicago Bears.

He and fellow tight end Darren Waller will be offensive fixtures in 2020 and beyond as the Raiders relocate to Las Vegas.

Raiders rookie tight end Foster Moreau out for season with knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area