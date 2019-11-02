Raiders rookie Maxx Crosby hit with hefty fines for play vs Texans

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was hit with some hefty fines for play in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Houston Texans.

The 2019 fourth-round draft pick was fined $10,527 for unnecessary roughness and $42,115 for roughing the passer, a league source said Saturday.

That second sum is bigger than standard because it is not a first offense. He was also fined for a Week 2 hit on Patrick Mahomes.

Crosby was given a personal foul for a facemask on Texans running back Carlos Hyde and was later hit with a roughing the passer call on DeShaun Watson.

Crosby will appeal both fines levied this week. Those hefty sums could be lessened, but it's still a tough pill for a fourth rounder who doesn't draw a huge base salary. While he earned a $782,264 signing bonus, his game checks only amount to $29,117 before taxes. This week's fines alone are worth nearly two, a difficult pill to swallow considering Crosby is not a player who headhunts or tries to create excessive violence. He's a high-motor player working hard to make plays for a defense that needs more of them.

"He plays as hard as he can play, and he can play a long time at that speed," Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said. "And that's one of the reasons why he's getting to the quarterback. We'd like to see him get the quarterback down more and I think he will, but it's his stamina and his effort right now that is his strength and calling card and as he continues to improve his arsenal he's going to be a good player for the Raiders."

