Raiders rookie makes Tom Brady age joke in new 'Hard Knocks' scene

Very few players in the NFL are older than New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

The six-time Super Bowl champion recently celebrated his 42nd birthday ahead of his 20th season with the Patriots.

In Tuesday night's new episode of "Hard Knocks", Oakland Raiders rookie safety Johnathan Abram couldn't believe Brady is 42 years old. He even made a joke comparing Brady's age to his father's. Check out the scene in the tweet below:

"Tom Brady is 42 years old? He older than my daddy. Tom Brady coulda been my daddy."



I am dying. #HardKnocks pic.twitter.com/QeQWy6D4vV



— Casey Baker - New Account :/ (@_CaseyBaker) August 14, 2019

The Raiders are the team featured on this year's edition of "Hard Knocks" and Abram has provided several interesting moments for the film crew. Some people haven't enjoyed it much, including FOX Sports 1's Shannon Sharpe.

"Johnathan Abram, that safety better be Ed Reed, Troy Polamalu and Ronnie Lott in 20 years. ... I don't know if he was playing it up a little for the cameras but dude was talking like he that monster."@ShannonSharpe on Raiders debut on Hard Knocks pic.twitter.com/HmR4Hu3xEY — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 7, 2019

The next "Hard Knocks" episode is Aug. 20 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.

