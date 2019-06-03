Raiders rookie Josh Jacobs said he's already had movie offers to tell life story

Oakland Raiders first-round pick Josh Jacobs just turned 21 in February, he hasn’t taken an NFL snap of significance, yet there are movie producers who want to option his life story for a movie.

It seems wild — until you hear about Jacobs’ story.

He grew up under extremely difficult circumstances, forced to sleep with his father (who carried a gun for protection) in his car, and in various motels and others’ apartments just so they could survive. But Jacobs didn’t let his sometimes destitute situation stop him from realizing his NFL dreams, becoming a star running back at Alabama before the Raiders used the 24th overall pick in the draft on him this spring.

Jacobs said on Twitter that he has been approached by studio pictures to tell his story.

Been getting offers on doing a movie about my story from big time producers. Idk what y’all think? — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) May 30, 2019

But that apparently will wait. Jacobs seems to want his professional life to develop before he green-lights any projects about his life story.

It definitely won’t be this year.... — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) May 30, 2019

Josh Jacobs’ story should be told in time

In researching Jacobs for the 2019 NFL draft, it was hard not to love his football skills and untapped potential. After all, in Alabama’s loaded backfield and with the Crimson Tide’s stacked offensive depth chart, there were only so many touches to go around the past few seasons — especially in 2018. That’s why Jacobs left Bama with a mere 317 touches in three seasons.

But he still became a star there despite the limited workload. Jacobs scored 24 touchdowns in his 40 games with the Crimson Tide and was named the SEC title game MVP despite only eight carries in the game.

Still, the more compelling aspect of Jacobs to this point has been his ability to endure hardships and overcome the bad hand he was dealt in childhood. Do yourself a favor and read Yahoo Sports’ Kimberley A. Martin’s piece on Jacobs back in May, which detailed the hardships he had to endure.

Jacobs’ parents split up when he was 8. He stayed with his father while his four siblings stayed with his mother. Jacobs and his father went for a long time not knowing where their next meal might come from outside of school.

But football appeared to play an important role in Jacobs’ development. He has often said that his hard running style can be traced to his difficult upbringing, and Jacobs also has said that football saved his life in a certain way.

His Bama teammates couldn’t help but notice and develop a deep respect for Jacobs because of it.

“It’s been incredible,” said former Bama teammate Damien Harris, who is now a rookie with the New England Patriots, at the NFL scouting combine in March. “If you know Josh you know his story, where he comes from, so just seeing him being able to have that success and the blessings that have come his way are truly remarkable, and I can’t think of a more deserving guy than someone like Josh.

“It’s an incredible honor to have played with him for three years. I had the privilege of being his roommate for all three years on weekends for games, and developing that relationship with him and knowing him the way I know him and seeing everything that’s come his way, it’s well deserved.”

Jacobs said his story is only half told

The movie offers will have to wait. And Jacobs might be banking on the fact that his NFL career is just beginning.

I think the stories only half written in due time 🤞🏽 — Josh Jacobs (@iAM_JoshJacobs) May 30, 2019

To date, Jacobs has been off to a slow start with the Raiders. He has been limited a little bit with a hamstring injury, but it’s nothing concerning. The word out of Oakland is that Jacobs is spending time around veteran Doug Martin, someone who knows a bit about adversity. Martin’s story is far different, but he has managed to hang around in the NFL despite a far from linear path — with some real roadblocks along the way.

That could lead to a surprisingly effective mentorship role and RB tandem. And perhaps we’ll get to see a piece of that and of Jacobs’ story on “Hard Knocks,” as the Raiders are one of five teams eligible for the HBO series (which has yet to be revealed).

Jacobs has all the ability to be a star in this league. If he continues to use his past path as motivation, there’s no reason short of health concerns why he might not be a major weapon in Jon Gruden’s offense both this year and for the next several seasons.

“For me, football is kind of like my peace,” Jacobs said after being drafted. “It’s like the one place I feel like I can do no wrong.

"Growing up and going through everything that I’ve been through — being homeless, living in hotels and stuff — football was always an outlet. That’s what kind of drives me and that’s where I found the love of the game and that’s why I play with so much emotion.”

