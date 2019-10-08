Raiders rookie Hunter Renfrow shows resilience in latest 'Mic'd Up'

Entering the season, Raiders rookie wide receiver Hunter Renfrow knew he had a lot of work to do.

He was confident in understanding the collegiate defenses from his time at Clemson, but the NFL is a different game -- that goes without saying. And with Antonio Brown's quick departure, the young pass-catcher's impact would appear to be more imminent, but that's not quite the case.

At least not yet.

Still, the Raiders appear happy to have him on their squad. And the way he works with his team, and the way they respect him is highlighted in the latest edition of Raiders "Mic'd Up."

This version took place at the Raiders' 24-21 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday in London, and in true Renfrow form he was Mr. Positive handing out high-fives and wishing everyone to have fun prior to the start of the game.

They kept him mic'd up as the game went on which is always a bonus to see inside the game.

One of the highlights was when Renfrow apologized for what appeared to be a botched play, but teammate Darren Waller told him it was a long game and he needs to "let that go." The perfect message to have him shake it off.

He eventually did and made a reception, then broke a tackle for a first down.

Renfrow received praise from his coaches and was all smiles on the sidelines.

