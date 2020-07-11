Raiders rookie Henry Ruggs rated second-fastest receiver in Madden 21

The second-fastest player in football?

Raiders 2020 first-round pick Henry Ruggs' athleticism never has been in question. The Alabama product ran circles around Southeastern Conference defensive backs, hauling in 18 touchdown passes over his last two collegiate seasons. His high school basketball highlights provide even more evidence of his athletic prowess.

So when it comes to the rookie's rating in Madden 21, the developers are giving Ruggs plenty of respect in the speed department, as the wideout checks in with a 98 overall speed rating.

Ruggs was the first wide receiver taken in the 2020 NFL Draft, and is the highest-rated overall receiver among the six selected in the first round of April's draft.

He also is the game's second-fastest player, behind Kansas City Chiefs speedster Tyreek Hill. Ruggs ran a 4.28 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine in April, the fastest time of any participant.

Full ratings for all of the NFL's players will be released next week, but don't be surprised if some veterans aren't thrilled about being slower in Madden than the rookie Ruggs.

