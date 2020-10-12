Raiders rookie Henry Ruggs makes instant impact in spectacular return

Ruggs makes instant impact in spectacular return to Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

First-round pick Henry Ruggs got just three targets Sunday in his return to the lineup after missing two games for the Raiders.

The rookie from Alabama took full advantage of those limited opportunities.

Ruggs hauled in a 46-yard pass to set up a field goal on the opening drive and caught a 72-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter to give the Raiders a 24-21 lead in a game they eventually won 40-32.