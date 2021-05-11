Raiders rookie draft class get their numbers

With most of the Raiders’ free agent additions, including undrafted free agents, getting their official numbers, the last group to be made official was their seven draft picks. Those were announced today.

OT Alex Leatherwood – 70

FS Trevon Moehrig – 25

DE Malcolm Koonce – 56

LB Divine Deablo – 49

SS Tyree Gillespee – 37

CB Nate Hobbs – 39

C Jimmy Morissey – 65

Raiders were quick to add that these numbers are *subject to change*. Usually that happens when a number one of the rookies liked better, but wasn’t available initially, becomes available.

The only member of the class that got their college number was Leatherwood who wore 70 at Alabama. Moehrig (7) and Gillespee’s (9) numbers were available due to the new rule that allows their position to wear single digit numbers now, but for whatever reason they will be wearing 25 and 37 respectively.

You can also see all the Raiders free agent additions who got new numbers and those who changed numbers right here.

