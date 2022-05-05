Raiders rookie draft class gets their numbers
We are now a week removed from the start of the draft and just over a week until the Raiders rookie minicamp on May 13. In advance of those rookies taking the field in Silver & Black for the first time, the team handed out their jersey numbers.
Here’s who is wearing what from the Raiders’ draft class:
C/G Dylan Parham — 66
RB Zamir White — 35
DI Matthew Butler — 73
DI Neil Farrell — 93
T Thayer Munford — 77
RB Brittain Brown — 38
These numbers are subject to change before the start of the regular season and I would put money on many of them changing. But this is how their Raiders career will start.