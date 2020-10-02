Raiders rookie Damon Arnette undergoes thumb surgery; likely out 6-8 weeks

Raiders rookie Arnette undergoes thumb surgery after injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

After falling awkwardly on his thumb during the Raiders’ Week 3 loss to the New England Patriots, rookie Damon Arnette has had surgery according to his social media accounts.

Should be about 6-8 weeks... https://t.co/OfTy2pYapd — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 1, 2020

Arnette is expected to be out about 6-8 weeks, NFL Media’ Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday. It previously had been reported that Arnette would be visiting a thumb specialist this week.

The Ohio State product was the No. 19 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft has started in each of the Raiders’ first three games. Arnette has amassed 11 solo tackles and one pass deflection as Las Vegas went 2-1 to start the franchise’s first season since moving from Oakland to Sin City.

Fellow 2020 first-round draft pick Henry Ruggs did not practice on Thursday, meaning the Raiders could be without both of their top selections for a Week 4 matchup with the surprising Buffalo Bills, a team off to a perfect 3-0 start.