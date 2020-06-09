It didn't seem possible that the chip on Amik Robertson's shoulder could grow any larger. But then NFL draft weekend arrived in April and every doubt about the 5-foot-8-inch, 188-pound Louisiana Tech cornerback gained new life.

Hence, the flood of tears that overcame Robertson when coach Jon Gruden called to tell him the Raiders were selecting him in the fourth round with the 139th pick in the draft.

Gruden said a lot on the draft-day phone call, but all Robertson heard was that Gruden didn't care how tall Robertson was or how much he weighed. He just believed Robertson could help his team win, and that he was giving him a chance to do exactly that.

"That's all I've ever wanted," Robertson said.

But up until that point in the draft, all Robertson heard was what he considered the same old nonsense he's heard for years.

Raiders rookie Amik Robertson grateful Jon Gruden sees his potential originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area