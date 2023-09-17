Advertisement

Raiders roll to quick 7-0 lead in Buffalo

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
·1 min read

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs lost four yards on the first play of Sunday's game in Buffalo, but things bounced back in a hurry for the road team.

Jacobs picked up 13 yards on a screen one play later, Jimmy Garoppolo hooked up with Davante Adams for 16 yards on third down and rookie wideout Tre Tucker took a jet sweep for 34 yards to move into the red zone. Garoppolo and Adams hooked up again for a touchdown on the next play.

The score made it 7-0 Raiders with less than three minutes off the clock in the first quarter.

The Bills offense will now try to answer after a four-turnover night in Monday's loss to the Jets.