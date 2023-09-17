Raiders roll to quick 7-0 lead in Buffalo

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs lost four yards on the first play of Sunday's game in Buffalo, but things bounced back in a hurry for the road team.

Jacobs picked up 13 yards on a screen one play later, Jimmy Garoppolo hooked up with Davante Adams for 16 yards on third down and rookie wideout Tre Tucker took a jet sweep for 34 yards to move into the red zone. Garoppolo and Adams hooked up again for a touchdown on the next play.

The score made it 7-0 Raiders with less than three minutes off the clock in the first quarter.

The Bills offense will now try to answer after a four-turnover night in Monday's loss to the Jets.