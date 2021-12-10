Raiders RG Richie Incognito has had ‘multiple setbacks’, ‘unlikely’ will play this season

Since August 19, when Richie Incognito left the Raiders’ scrimmage with the Rams with a calf injury, his status for return has moved in the wrong direction. So, it seemed inevitable that at some point it would find out the coaching staff had resigned themselves to the idea that he probably won’t be returning this season at all.

“I’d say it’s unlikely at this particular point because of the multiple setbacks that he’s had,” said interim head coach Rich Bisaccia.

Bisaccia added that he won’t completely rule out as a possibility the 38-year-old guard could return, seeming to suggest that it could depend at least some on whether the Raiders are contending for the playoffs late in the season.

Second-year guard John Simpson had started every game at left guard in Incognito’s absence.

You may remember that in the week leading up the season opener, former head coach Jon Gruden said he hoped Incognito would be able to play. And then said the same of the second game of the season.

A few weeks into the season, Gruden said Incognito was “getting better” and expected a bye-week return. One of Incognito’s setbacks must have happened soon thereafter because a month after that — now a month ago — Bisaccia didn’t have a timeline for Incognito at all. And with just five games left in this season, you’d expect some progress by this point.

