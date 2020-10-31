Raiders RG Gabe Jackson fined $12,500 for stomping on Ndamukong Suh

Last Sunday, with the Raiders offensive line already in bad shape, they found themselves down another starter ahead of the fourth quarter. Gabe Jackson was ejected for stomping on the shoulder of an opponent. That opponent was Buccaneers DT Ndamukong Suh. And today the fine for that transgression has been handed down.

Jackson’s wallet will be $12,500 lighter today according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The incident happen after the Raiders had scored their second touchdown of the day to make it a one-score game, down 24-17. Jackson came over to break up a scuffle and Suh said or did something to set off the usual gentle giant and he stomped on Suh’s shoulder while he was on the ground.

That kind of behavior is usually more what you’d expect from Suh, but every man has his limit and his buttons. Jackson lost his cool and it had him ejected, leaving the Raiders with three backups on the offensive line, including a third string right tackle.

That shaky offensive line cost the Raiders any chance to win that game and they would be outscored 21-3 after Jackson’s ejection. Now it has cost him a chunk of change as well.