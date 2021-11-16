Raiders RG Alex Leatherwood records highest pass-blocking grade of season in Week 10

It hasn’t always been easy to see, but Alex Leatherwood is improving. Since making the switch to left guard, the former Alabama star has gotten better just about every week.

Is he still committing too many penalties? Absolutely. Leatherwood has already been penalized 11 times this year, which is more than any other offensive linemen in the league. But in terms of blocking and especially pass-blocking, he has improved.

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, they graded every first-round pick’s performance in Week 10. Here is what the site had to say about the No. 17 pick in the 2021 NFL draft:

It’s been a tough start to NFL life for Leatherwood, even ignoring all of the off-the-field drama the Raiders have been navigating. A disaster at right tackle, Leatherwood has moved inside to right guard where things have been marginally better — but it’s improvement nonetheless. He recorded the best PFF pass-blocking grade (63.8) of his season this week after allowing three total pressures on 43 pass-blocking snaps. Leatherwood has impressive raw power and pop in his hands, but he struggles to cope with the level of NFL pass-rushers, and his run blocking has been inconsistent at best. The team still has a ways to go with his progression.

The Raiders were obviously hoping for more when they drafted Leatherwood in the middle of the first round. They wanted him to be their right tackle, but it was pretty clear early in the season that it was too big of a task for him.

Right guard may be the long-term solution for Leatherwood as his play there has been much better. But don’t be surprised if the Raiders try him at right tackle again in 2022 after he has a full offseason to learn the position.

But as of now, Leatherwood is going to be the team’s starting right guard for the final eight games of the year. Let’s hope he can continue to improve as a pass-blocker as he did in Week 10 against Kansas City.

