Raiders retaining WR coach Edgar Bennett on Josh McDaniels staff

Much commentary has been made about Josh McDaniels wanting to get to Hunter Renfrow at all costs. Well, McDaniels has taken that a step farther and opted to retain Renfrow’s wide receivers coach on his new staff according to NFL media’s Mike Garafolo.

#Raiders are retaining WR coach Edgar Bennett, source says. He'll be a part of Josh McDaniels' coaching staff. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 2, 2022

Bennett becomes the first reported coach to join McDaniels’s new staff with the Raiders.

Bennett has spent the past four seasons with the Raiders after 13 years as a coach with the Green Bay Packers.

The former NFL running back started his NFL coaching career as a running backs coach, before switching to coaching wide receivers in 2011. Then in 2015 he was promoted to offensive coordinator by the Packers, a position he held for three years.