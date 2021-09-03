Yannick Ngakoue signed a two-year deal with the Raiders in March and he’s restructured it before his first game with the team.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Raiders have converted $12 million of the edge rusher’s salary for this season and converted it into a signing bonus. They also added three void years to the end of the pact in order to spread out the remaining cap hit.

The result is $9.6 million in cap space for the team to use during the 2021 season.

The Raiders agreed to a deal with linebacker K.J. Wright this week and the maneuvering with Ngakoue’s contract allows them more freedom to add other players to the roster in the coming months.

Raiders restructure Yannick Ngakoue’s contract originally appeared on Pro Football Talk