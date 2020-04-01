Raiders restructure Rodney Hudson’s contract
The Raiders opened up some more cap space by reworking the contract of center Rodney Hudson.
Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has converted $11.6 million of his fully guaranteed base salary into a signing bonus. The move clears $9.28 million of cap space for 2020 and pushes the rest into the future.
Hudson’s contract was set to run through 2022 and Yates reports the restructure has added a pair of voidable years beyond that point as a way to further stretch out the cap hit.
Hudson has started all 76 games he’s played since joining the Raiders in 2015. He was named a second-team All-Pro last year and has been selected for three Pro Bowls.
Raiders restructure Rodney Hudson’s contract originally appeared on Pro Football Talk
Scroll to continue with content