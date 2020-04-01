The Raiders opened up some more cap space by reworking the contract of center Rodney Hudson.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has converted $11.6 million of his fully guaranteed base salary into a signing bonus. The move clears $9.28 million of cap space for 2020 and pushes the rest into the future.

Hudson’s contract was set to run through 2022 and Yates reports the restructure has added a pair of voidable years beyond that point as a way to further stretch out the cap hit.

Hudson has started all 76 games he’s played since joining the Raiders in 2015. He was named a second-team All-Pro last year and has been selected for three Pro Bowls.

Raiders restructure Rodney Hudson’s contract originally appeared on Pro Football Talk