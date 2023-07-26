Raiders restructure contract of WR Jakobi Meyers, save $3.13M in cap space

The Raiders will kick off practice soon as they get ready for the 2023 NFL season. But before they do that, the front office made a few moves to get ready for the upcoming season.

Over the last few days, they’ve signed Marcus Peters to a one-year and brought back veteran defensive tackle Isaac Rochell. And according to Field Yates of ESPN, they have now restructured the contract of newly-signed wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

The Raiders have converted $3.92M of WR Jakobi Meyers' base salary into a signing bonus (while adding two void years), creating $3.136M in 2023 cap space, per source. Some space added that can help facilitate the recent Marcus Peters signing. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 26, 2023

Meyers signed a three-year deal this offseason worth $33 million, which was widely considered a bargain in free agency. Now, the Raiders have moved some of that money around, opening up $3.13 million in cap space for the 2023 season.

As Yates mentioned, some of that money will be used to help with the signing of Peters. But this is a move that frees up space for the Raiders to have some flexibility during the year to sign street free agents if needed.

