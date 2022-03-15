Raiders restructure contract of C Andre James, free up more cap space

The Raiders haven’t been overly active in the first few days of free agency as their only outside free-agent signing has been cornerback Darius Phillips. However, that doesn’t mean they won’t be in the market for good players over the next few days.

They continue to open up cap space ahead of the new league year. This time, it’s with starting center Andre James. According to ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez and Field Yates, the Raiders have restructured the contract of Andre James to save around $2 million in cap space this season.

The #Raiders re-worked the contract of C Andre James as his new cap charge is just $1.58M for 2022, per @FieldYates. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) March 15, 2022

James started all 17 games for the Raiders last season and he was often their second-best offensive linemen behind Kolton Miller. He signed a contract extension before the 2021 season and has already proven to be a massive value for the Raiders.

While the number is very fluid, the Raiders are expected to have around $32 million in cap space after the signing of Phillips and the restructure of James’ contract. That certainly is enough to target a high-profile free-agent cornerback, such as Stephon Gilmore.

Look for the Raiders to be much more active in free agency over the next few days with their added cap space.

List