Raiders to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend home games

Monday the Las Vegas Raiders announced that they will be implementing a policy that requires all fans who attend games at Allegiant Stadium show proof of vaccination. Aside from the obvious health benefits to being vaccinated against COVID-19, there is the added benefit of not having to wear a mask.

The Raiders are the first NFL club to implement a policy requiring vaccination and allowing said vaccinated fans to attend the game without wearing a mask. Which is unlike the preseason match-up with the Seahawks last Saturday which didn’t require vaccination, but did require fans to wear masks at all times.

Fans will show proof of COVID-19 vaccination through CLEAR’s free mobile app and Health Pass feature.

The policy will take effect for the season-opener on Monday Night Football against the Ravens.

The Raiders made the change in accordance with a new Emergency Directive Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak regarding large events.

“Health and safety has always been our number one priority,” said Raiders owner Mark Davis. “After consultation with Governor Sisolak and other community leaders, this policy ensures that we will be able to operate at full capacity without masks for fully vaccinated fans for the entire season,” Davis explained.

If you are not vaccinated in time for the game, and would still like to attend, you’re in luck. Fans can receive a vaccination on site at Allegiant Stadium prior to games, permitting newly vaccinated fans to enter wearing a mask.

The Raiders will hold a press conference at noon on Tuesday August 17th at Allegiant Stadium to announce details of the program and introduce CLEAR representatives who will discuss the verification process.