Raiders request interview with Thad Lewis for offensive coordinator

The Raiders are continuing their search for an offensive coordinator with a candidate from the NFC South.

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Las Vegas has requested an interview with Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Thad Lewis.

Lewis, 36, was promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2023 after spending two seasons as the Bucs’ assistant receivers coach. Under his tutelage, quarterback Baker Mayfield set career highs in completion percentage (64.3), passing yards (4,044), and touchdowns (28).

After playing quarterback at Duke, Lewis spent time with the Rams, Browns, Lions, Bills, Texans, Eagles, 49ers, and Ravens before transitioning into coaching in 2018. He appeared in seven career games with six starts, throwing for 1,296 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions.

With Antonio Pierce now the team’s full-time head coach, the Raiders parted ways with former interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree and much of the offensive staff.