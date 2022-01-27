Raiders request interview with Patriots OC Josh McDaniels for open head coach job

Levi Damien
·1 min read
In this article:
Even while interviews with General Manager candidates are ongoing, the Raiders are requesting interviews with head coach candidates.

The latest has the Raiders putting in a request to speak with Patriots OC Josh McDaniels, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

McDaniels has been the offensive coordinator in New England under Bill Belichick for 13 years. It hasn’t been a continuous stint, however, as McDaniels left to accept the head coaching job in Denver in 2009.

His head coaching career lasted two seasons before being fired. McDaniels went 11-17 in those two seasons, fired after going 3-9 in his second season.

From there he spent one season as the OC with the Rams before heading back under Belichick’s wing in New England.

In 2018 McDaniels had accepted an offer to become the Colts’ next head coach but then backed out.

Many expected the Raiders to request an interview with McDaniels after the team interviewed Patriots Director of Player Personnel Dave Ziegler. They’ve held several of what seem like they could be coach/GM package interviews.

