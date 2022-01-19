Raiders request interview with Bengals scout Trey Brown for G.M. spot

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Before the Raiders hired Mike Mayock as their General Manager in 2019, they interviewed Trey Brown for the position.

Mayock was fired on Monday and the Raiders are interested in speaking with Brown again. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they have requested an interview with Brown, who currently works as a scout for the Bengals.

Brown worked for the Eagles as their director of college scouting before stints in both the Alliance of American Football and the XFL during their brief existences. He joined the Bengals last June.

The Raiders have also requested interviews with Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler and Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds.

Raiders request interview with Bengals scout Trey Brown for G.M. spot originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • For Monday and Tuesday, no active players landed on COVID-19 reserve

    In the final weeks of the regular season, the pandemic resulted in hundreds of players landing on the COVID-19 reserve list. As the final eight teams prepare to play in the divisional round, the week has begun with (checks notes) zero active players testing positive. On Monday, no players from the remaining eight teams were [more]

  • Opinion: Cardinals need to make changes now

    One writer believes the Cardinals must move on from the status quo to see if Kyler Murray is their franchise quarterback.

  • Could Arizona Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury? NFL writers speculate about coach's future

    The Arizona Cardinals' embarrassing performance has some NFL writers speculating about Kliff Kingsbury's job status.

  • Las Vegas Raiders fire GM Mike Mayock

    The Raiders have fired GM Mike Mayock after three seasons

  • Dante Scarnecchia evaluates Mac Jones' rookie season with Patriots

    Former Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia shares his main takeaways from Mac Jones' rookie campaign.

  • Bengals vs. Titans playoff x-factor: Strong o-line showing one more time

    The Bengals o-line stepped up big in the playoff win over the Raiders. Can it happen again?

  • Update on Giants' GM search: Bills' Joe Schoen is the one to beat | SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano

    SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano provides the latest on the New York Giants' GM search, saying that Bills' Joe Schoen had his second interview and has impressed the organization. Chiefs' Brian Poles is in line for a second interview as well. For more Ralph Vacchiano: https://sny.tv/tags/ralph-vacchiano About Ralph Vacchiano: Ralph Vacchiano, award-winning sports reporter and columnist, is SNY's NFL Insider covering the New York Giants and NY Jets. Vacchiano co-hosts "The Tailgate," and is a regular contributor to "GEICO SportsNite." Vacchiano came to SNY following 15 years as the New York Giants beat writer and columnist for the New York Daily News.

  • Bears head coach search: Full list of interviews (that we know of)

    George McCaskey fired Matt Nagy over a week ago, and there are still first round interviews scheduled for his replacement.

  • Raiders fire GM in 1st move of significant offseason

    Owner Mark Davis made the first big decision of what figures to be an eventful offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders. There will be plenty more to come as there figures to be significant change for an organization coming off just its second playoff berth in the past 19 seasons. Davis fired general manager Mike Mayock on Monday and began lining up interviews with general manager and coaching candidates, leaving interim coach Rich Bisaccia in limbo.

  • Broncos complete in-person interview with Kellen Moore

    The Broncos completed an interview with Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore in the Dallas area on Tuesday. Broncos General Manager George Paton and the team’s search committee now have interviewed four candidates for the team’s head coaching vacancy. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn follows tonight. Moore, who has four years of NFL coaching experience, has [more]

  • ACC against CFP expansion, mysterious cold case of Tupac and Jim Mora

    Dan Wetzel and SI's Pat Forde break down the ACC's stance against the expansion of the College Football Playoffs. Are we really in danger of sticking with four? What would make the ACC move off of their stance? The guys then perform a deep dive into Rivals writer Rob Cassidy's tweet saying current UConn coach Jim Mora told Najee Harris that he knows who killed the rapper Tupac. Will Mora come clean and reveal the murderer? We also opine about the Caleb Williams portal situation, Chip Kelly's contract extension and Hawaii's coaching search.

  • 49ers say Jimmy Garoppolo, Fred Warner will be limited at practice

    49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan gave a pre-practice update on some of the team’s injured players on Tuesday, including quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and linebacker Fred Warner. Garoppolo suffered a slight right shoulder sprain in Sunday’s win over the Cowboys and Shanahan said on Monday that the thought the quarterback would practice this week. On Tuesday, [more]

  • 2022 NFL draft order: Eagles hold 15th, 16th, and 19th overall picks

    The Wild Card round of the playoffs is in the books and that means we now know six more spots in the draft order for the 2022 NFL Draft. The Eagles lost to the Buccaneers on Sunday and that leaves them with the 19th overall pick for the spring. That will be the lowest of [more]

  • 4 No. 1 wide receivers the Jets could trade for this offseason

    The Jets have some options when it comes to trading for a true No. 1 wide receiver. Here are four of them:

  • Clumsy Mike Mayock firing doesn’t bode well for Rich Bisaccia or the Raiders

    Pressed into a prominent role after the forced resignation of coach Jon Gruden, Raiders G.M. Mike Mayock stabilized the situation and provided much of the leadership that helped propel the team to a highly unlikely playoff berth. Mayock’s reward wasn’t simply to be fired, but to have his departure handled in a clunky, clumsy way [more]

  • Texans GM Nick Caserio: Deshaun Watson is 'more than likely' done in Houston for good

    Caserio wants to stay open-minded about everything, from trading Watson to trading their No. 3 pick.

  • Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers picks, predictions: Who wins NFL playoff game?

    The Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play Sunday in an NFL playoff game. Which team will get the victory?

  • Ben Roethlisberger was easy to admire as a quarterback, but not as a man

    The Steelers quarterback is headed to the Hall of Fame. But he was unloved outside Pittsburgh for understandable reasons Ben Roethlisberger almost certainly played his final game in the NFL on Sunday. Photograph: Ed Zurga/AP Ben Roethlisberger is lucky that football legacies are not decided by finales. If Sunday night was indeed Big Ben’s last ever NFL game, as he has strongly hinted, it wasn’t exactly a mic drop. In the 42-21 beatdown by the Chiefs, Roethlisberger struggled with rollouts, and l

  • Opinion: Dak Prescott’s postgame blunder even worse than squandering the clock in Cowboys' loss

    Dak Prescott should be ashamed of himself – and not because of squandering the final seconds off the clock in Cowboys' wild-card playoff loss.

  • Kyler Murray makes weak closing argument for second contract

    The primary goal for Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray on Monday night was, obviously, to win his first ever NFL playoff game. An important secondary objective lingered just below the surface. With Murray eligible for a second contract, he needed a strong performance to position himself for a major deal in the 2022 offseason. Last night’s [more]