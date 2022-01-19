Before the Raiders hired Mike Mayock as their General Manager in 2019, they interviewed Trey Brown for the position.

Mayock was fired on Monday and the Raiders are interested in speaking with Brown again. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they have requested an interview with Brown, who currently works as a scout for the Bengals.

Brown worked for the Eagles as their director of college scouting before stints in both the Alliance of American Football and the XFL during their brief existences. He joined the Bengals last June.

The Raiders have also requested interviews with Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler and Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds.

Raiders request interview with Bengals scout Trey Brown for G.M. spot originally appeared on Pro Football Talk