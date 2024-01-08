Raiders request G.M. interviews with Buffalo's Terrance Gray, Cincinnati's Trey Brown

The Raiders have made a couple more interview requests for their vacant General Manager job.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Las Vegas would like to speak to Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray and Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown.

Reports earlier on Monday indicated that the Raiders have also requested to interview Colts assistant G.M. Ed Dodds and 49ers assistant G.M. Adam Peters.

Brown and Dodds previously interviewed for Las Vegas' G.M. job when it was open in 2022.

After firing G.M. Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels during the season, team owner Mark Davis told Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com that he would likely hire a General Manager before hiring a coach.

Interim G.M. Champ Kelly is also expected to be a strong candidate for the full-time role along with interim head coach Antonio Pierce for his respective position.