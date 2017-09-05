Raiders reportedly give kicker Sebastian Janikowski ultimatum: Take less or get cut

Mike Nugent, Josh Lambo or Marshall Koehn could be the new Raiders kicker this season if veteran Sebastian Janikowski doesn't re-work his contract.

#Raiders worked out three kickers today, as K Sebastian Janikowski’s back continues to give him issues. Source said he looked “awful” today.

Janikowski, 39, has been unwilling to take less money in the negotiations, and if he doesn't, then the Raiders may have no other choice than to part ways with Janikowski, who has been with the team since 2000 and played 268 games, tied with Lou Groza and Junior Seau for 23rd most in NFL history.

The Raiders hope to have the contract standoff resolved by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday, when Janikowski will be guaranteed $238,000.