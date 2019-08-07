Raiders reportedly have no timetable on return for Antonio Brown and his frostbitten feet

Maybe we’ll look back at how the Antonio Brown-Oakland Raiders era started and have a good laugh.

But at the moment it’s a major headache for the Raiders. Cue Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin giving a knowing nod.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Brown has been out of practice for the Raiders. He had posted pictures on social media of his injured and peeling feet. Reports this week said the injury came from a cryotherapy session in which Brown didn’t use proper footwear. He has frostbite on his feet. You can’t make this up.

[Join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

Brown can’t do much if his feet aren’t well and a report on Wednesday evening said the Raiders have no idea when he’ll be back.

Antonio Brown has ‘extreme frostbite’

ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio reported that Brown has “extreme frostbite” and there is no timetable for his return (via ESPN’s Michele Steele).

The Raiders have no timetable on Antonio Brown after he was found with extreme frostbite on his feet from cryotherapy. Wow. SalPal reporting just now on SportsCenter. — Michele Steele (@ESPNMichele) August 7, 2019

This should make for a fun “Hard Knocks” season.

This could be a pressing matter for the Raiders. Brown is new and needs to develop chemistry with Derek Carr, and also comfort in Jon Gruden’s offense. Maybe he’ll be back soon. Maybe not.

Raiders expecting big things from Brown

Brown’s Steelers career ended with a lot of drama and a trade to the Raiders. The Raiders immediately gave him a raise, with a three-year extension worth more than $50 million.

Story continues

Oakland had to expect some unwanted headlines with Brown, but the Raiders probably also expected him to be on the field. That the team reportedly has no timetable for his return doesn’t mean it’ll be a prolonged absence. It just means that the Raiders have no idea when their star receiver can practice and play. That’s not ideal with the preseason starting this week.

So the Raiders wait. This isn’t what they expected when they made their big investment.

Antonio Brown has been out of practice with frostbite on his feet. (Getty Images)

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @YahooSchwab

More from Yahoo Sports:



