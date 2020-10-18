Raiders report card: Grading Derek Carr, others through first five games

Grading Raiders through first five games of 2020 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Raiders stand at 3-2 during their bye week. Though that might seem like a pleasant surprise, there is internal frustration over the self-inflicted wounds that cost the Raiders two losses.

After a rough early season schedule, a defense that has struggled and injuries to multiple starters, the Raiders are tied for the last playoff spot in the AFC.

That is mostly because of an offense that ranks seventh in the NFL in scoring (30.2) and yards per game (399.4) and quarterback Derek Carr on pace for the best season of his career.

Yet there’s more to the Raiders than impressive numbers. There’s also letters — for grades — and they tell a better story of where this team stands.