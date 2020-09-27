Raiders report card: Grades for offense, defense in loss vs. Patriots

Grading Raiders' offense, defense in tough loss to Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

How the team performed in a 36-20 loss to the Patriots:

Offense: D-minus

This isn’t a tough one. The Raiders didn’t protect quarterback Derek Carr (24-of-32 for 261 yards, 2 TDs) early in the second quarter of a tie game and he lost a fumble at his own 48. Josh Jacobs lost a fumble in the red zone. Carr fumbled in his own end zone, which was recovered for a New England touchdown with the game already decided. The offensive line depth that has been stout with two starters out showed some warts Sunday.

Credit the Patriots for completely taking tight end Darren Waller (four targets, two catches, nine yards) out of the game. The Raiders were just 3-of-9 on third down and 2-of-5 in red-zone scoring chances. They possessed the ball for nearly 10 fewer minutes than the Patriots and were unable to extend drives. Second-year wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (team highs with nine targets, six catches, 84 yards and a TD) was one of a few bright spots. Jacobs (16 rushes, 71 yards, long of 13) wasn’t overly used as the Raiders chased a second-half deficit.