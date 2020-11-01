Raiders report card: Grades for offense, defense in win over Browns

Grading Raiders' offense, defense in gritty win over Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Here are the grades from the Raiders' 16-6 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Offense: B-plus

Fell just short of an “A” by not scoring on first-and-goal from the 2 in the fourth quarter. The key in bad weather is not turning the ball over and Las Vegas obliged. More patchwork from the offensive line — right tackle Trent Brown (ill) was a late scratch and backup Sam Young went down with injury — didn’t stop the Raiders from handling things up front. They rushed for 208 yards and a 4.6 average, dominating time of possession by nearly 16 minutes.

Josh Jacobs broke out with 128 yards on 31 carries. Quarterback Derek Carr continued to make key plays with his feet, rushing six times for 41 yards. Las Vegas ran 71 plays to just 47 for the Browns. Hunter Renfrow scored the team’s lone touchdown, a 4-yard scoring pass from Carr with 14:53 left.