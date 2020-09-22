Raiders report card: Grades on offense, defense in 34-24 win over Saints

Grading Raiders' offense, defense in big win over Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
How the team performed in a 34-24 win against the Saints.
OFFENSE: A
Down a starting tackle to begin the night and then losing guard Richie Incognito to injury, the Raiders survived a shaky beginning to score 34 points over the final three quarters. Derek Carr (28-of-38 for 282 yards and three touchdowns) was sacked three times in the first quarter for the first time in his career. But he didn’t go down again and was magnificent on third down. Las Vegas finished 10-of-17 on third down. Carr completed passes to 11 receivers, led again by tight end Darren Waller (16-103-TD). Josh Jacobs totaled 88 yards on 27 carries.