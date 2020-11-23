Raiders report card: Grades for offense, defense in Week 11 loss to Chiefs

Grades for Raiders' offense, defense in loss to Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Grades for the Raiders' 35-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

OFFENSE: B-plus

This was easily one of Derek Carr’s best games as quarterback of the Raiders. He completed his first 11 passes and finished 23-of-31 for 275 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. The Raiders averaged 6.4 yards on just 57 plays. Carr targeted 11 receivers and they all had at least one catch. Darren Waller (7 for 88 with a score) and Nelson Agholor (6-88, score) led the way. For the first time in four games, the Raiders weren’t able to control the clock. They possessed the ball for just 27:55 compared to 32:05 for the Chiefs. Josh Jacobs carried 17 times for 55 yards and a score. Truth is, when your defense is this accommodating to an opponent like Kansas City, you have to play near-perfect offense. The Raiders were good, but not flawless.