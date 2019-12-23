Raiders report card: Grades for offense, defense in 24-17 win vs. Chargers

CARSON -- The Raiders kept their ever-so-slim playoff hopes alive with a 24-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, setting up a meaningful regular-season finale.

They snapped a four-game losing streak with a win they simply had to have, earned with excellent run defense and an efficient game from quarterback Derek Carr.

The Silver and Black played well in all phases, far better than they fared in recent weeks. The Raiders showed great resilience, as they have all season, to pull out a victory when they were heavy underdogs.

There consequently will be some high marks on this week's Raiders report card for efforts that kept their season alive:

Rushing offense

The Raiders ran well despite missing feature back Josh Jacobs, who was held out with a shoulder injury. DeAndre Washington took the wheel and steered well, with 85 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. Derek Carr also ran for a score, something Jon Gruden has been encouraging for some time. They only averaged 3.4 yards per carry, but were effective on the ground and brought balance to the offense.



Grade: B





Passing offense

Carr was as efficient as ever in this game, completing 26-of-30 passes for 291 yards and a touchdown. He averaged 8.1 yards per attempt and worked the ball to seven different targets. Hunter Renfrow led the way with seven catches for 107 yards and a 56-yard touchdown catch-and-run. Tyrell Williams had his best game in a while, and Darren Waller was a steadying presence in the middle of the field. Pass protection was subpar, with issues at both tackle spots. Carr was able to make plays down the field despite that fact and orchestrated the team's first victory in more than a month.



Grade: A





Rushing defense

The Chargers have a dynamic rushing attack paced by Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler. Those guys couldn't do anything against the Raiders' run defense, which completely shut down the ground game. The Bolts had just 19 rushing yards on 16 carries, averaging 1.2 yards per tote. That made the Chargers one dimensional and allowed the defense to focus on the back end. The Raiders take pride in their run defense, and this might've been their best performance of the season in that department.

Grade: A-plus

Passing defense

Philip Rivers is prone to aggressive mistakes, something the Raiders took advantage of during their previous meeting in Week 10. Rivers didn't throw a pick in this one, but the Raiders never let the Chargers' passing game get going despite a rash of injuries in the secondary. The Raiders lost three defensive backs in this game, forcing Daryl Worley to play four positions over the course of the contest. Nevin Lawson was excellent all day, with four passes defensed and Erik Harris was steady playing deep safety.

Grade: B-plus

Special teams

Daniel Carlson had missed seven kicks in the last seven games, but hit a crucial 48-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to enhance the lead. Renfrow had to return some punts with Jalen Richard ailing a bit and fared well in that new role. A.J. Cole put the Chargers inside the 20 three times in five attempts, continuing a strong rookie season for the N.C. State alum.

Grade: B

Overall

The Raiders easily could've mailed it in after a heartbreaking loss to Jacksonville in the Oakland Coliseum finale, but they rallied and found a way to win an important division game. Resolve might be this team's defining characteristic, something it showed plenty of in this victory over the Chargers. The Silver and Black still have a shot at the postseason because of how they approached this game.

Grade: A

