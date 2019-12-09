Raiders report card: Grades for offense, defense in 42-21 loss to Titans

OAKLAND – The Raiders' season has taken a major downturn. A team once riding high at 6-4 with a realistic shot to make the postseason had their playoff hopes dashed by Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans at Oakland Coliseum.

Their season will be over soon enough, a fact cemented by the Silver and Black's third straight blowout loss. Oakland kept it close before falling apart after halftime, much like the Raiders' entire season. The game had some good moments but ultimately fell flat on its face.

The gas tank's on empty at this stage, with the Raiders laboring to reach the finish the line. They couldn't do that in this game, unable to match up with a suddenly high-octane Titans attack.

The Raiders are struggling mightily on offense and defense, without the talent or magic required to make good things happen. Positivity's hard to find from another blowout loss, a fact reflected in this week's Raiders report card:

Rushing offense

The Raiders ground game operated without Josh Jacobs for the first time all season despite the rookie dealing with a fractured shoulder since Week 7. He wasn't able to go on Sunday and the Raiders offense suffered as a result. DeAndre Washington had 53 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in a featured role, with Jalen Richard chipping in 28 yards on seven rushes.

Washington's 14-yard touchdown run was his best, knocking a defender over on his way to the end zone. The Raiders were down to 4.0 yards per carry, with the run game removed from the offensive equation once the Titans went up big.

Grade: C

Passing offense

Derek Carr's stat line looks nice, but completing 25-of-34 passes for 263 yards, two touchdowns and no picks doesn't reflect issues with this passing game. Receivers aren't threatening, with Tyrell Williams and Zay Jones lacking chemistry with Carr. It's uncertain who Carr truly trusts outside tight ends Darren Waller, Foster Moreau and his running backs.

There isn't enough separation. The ball's too often thrown short of the sticks. The air attack isn't going well and hasn't been in some time. Take away Rico Gafford's 49-yard touchdown catch and there wasn't much there.

Carr said life got harder in the second half after Tennessee started playing deeper, refusing to get beat by big plays. The Raiders couldn't move the chains consistently enough to sustain drives or productivity required to beat the steadily churning Titans attack.

Grade: C-minus

Rushing defense

The Raiders got a heavy dose of Derrick Henry on Sunday afternoon, just as they expected. The imposing back churned out 103 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, rushing totals that could've been sky high had his attempts soared. That wasn't necessary considering how well the passing game was going, and that quarterback Ryan Tannehill was able to scramble for yards as well.

The Raiders normally sport a strong run defense, but this tired front struggled against a big back who never seems to wear down.

Grade: D

Passing defense

Tannehill carved up the Raiders pass defense, taking whatever he wanted whenever he wanted it. Daryl Worley couldn't cover A.J. Brown, with the receiver torching the Raiders to the tune of five catches for 153 yards and two touchdowns. The pass rush impacting the team's three-game winning streak has gone quiet, unable to generate much heat and help the secondary out.

Tannehill was near perfect, completing 21-of-27 passes for 391 yards – that's 14.5 yards per attempt!! – three touchdowns and a 140.4 passer rating.

Grade: F

Special teams

Richard took over returning kickoffs and punts after Trevor Davis got cut earlier this week and the Raiders did just fine. A.J. Cole put four of his five punts inside the 20-yard line. The Raiders generally won the battle for field position, though their offense didn't always do something with it.

Grade: B

Overall

The Raiders were shocked to turn in such a terrible second-half performance with so much on the line. They understood this game's playoff implications. They understand this was a must-win and couldn't do anything to stop a superior opponent. They kept up for a while but were eventually overwhelmed by Tennessee's relentless attack. The Raiders are playing some bad football right now. It's too bad the home crowd had to see it.

Grade: F

