Raiders report card: Grades for offense, defense in Week 10 win over Broncos

OFFENSE: B-minus

The Raiders did well to keep possession —nearly 37 minutes of it — but things were a bit off at times. Dropped passes. Penalties. Not much rhythm over the first 30 minutes. But when you are again missing three starters on the offensive line and your lead back (Josh Jacobs) carries 21 times for 112 yards and two scores in a victory, passing marks have been earned all around.

Derek Carr finished 16-of-25 for 154 yards on an afternoon he didn’t have to be great for Las Vegas to win. The Raiders have averaged nearly 200 yards rushing over the last two weeks, both AFC West wins. Carr completed passes to eight receivers, led by tight end Darren Waller (3-37, long of 24).