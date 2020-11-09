Raiders report card: Grades for offense, defense in win over Chargers

Grading Raiders' offense, defense in nail-biting win vs. Bolts originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Here are the grades from the Raiders' 31-26 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

OFFENSE: B

Last week, the Raiders won in Cleveland by being the tougher side and running the ball effectively. This week, they established the run to open up the pass. Both paid off with road victories. Only the Bills are better in the NFL on third down than the Raiders, who were 5 of 10 converting Sunday. Those included a 45-yard scoring pass from Derek Carr to Nelson Agholor on third-and-10 and a 53-yarder from Carr to Hunter Renfrow on third-and-4 that helped set up another score. Carr also had key third-and-10 run for 12 yards on the same drive. He finished 12 of 23 passing for 165 yards and two scores while playing behind an offensive line that was down three starters. Devontae Booker rushed for 68 yards on eight carries, scoring from 24 yards. Josh Jacobs added 65 yards rushing and a touchdown on 14 carries.