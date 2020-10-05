Raiders report card: Grades for offense, defense in 30-23 loss to Bills

Grading Raiders' offense, defense in home loss to Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Offense: B

Derek Carr is your all-time leader in touchdown passes for a Raiders quarterback with 151, moving past Ken Stabler with a 7-yard toss to Nelson Agholor. But Las Vegas has four fumbles in the fourth quarter this season and Carr has three of them. His latest came when stripped of the ball with his team driving in Buffalo territory and down 30-16. The Raiders were without starters at wide receiver (Henry Ruggs and Bryan Edwards) and on the offensive line (Trent Browns and Richie Incognito).

But there was also more checking down from Carr when chasing a two-touchdown deficit late. The run game wasn’t effective at all behind the hurting front. Josh Jacobs managed just 48 yards on 15 carries, with a long of 16. Las Vegas rushed for just 3.7 yards per carry and a total of 88. Tight end Darren Waller had nine catches for 88 yards, but his fourth-quarter fumble led to Buffalo’s final touchdown that essentially ended things.