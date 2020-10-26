Raiders report card: Grades for offense, defense in Week 7 loss to Bucs

Grades for Raiders' offense, defense in big loss to Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Here are grades for the Raiders' 45-20 loss to the Bucs.

OFFENSE: C

As fancy and wide open and creative as offenses have become, one thing remains clear: Can’t run, usually don’t win. You know it’s a bad week when quarterback Derek Carr is your second-leading rusher … with 19 yards. The Raiders had 24 rushes for 76 yards against the NFL’s best run defense. Josh Jacobs was held to 17 yards on 10 carries. For as much news as he has made off the field, Trent Brown remains a valuable piece of this unit. And when the right tackle is out, as he was Sunday after a positive COVID-19 test, it shows. Carr was sacked three times and hit another five. The patchwork group in front of him — made thinner when guard Gabe Jackson was ejected with 4:15 left in the third quarter for stepping on an opposing player’s shoulder — offered a strong effort but struggled to keep up. Wide receiver Nelson Agholor (5-107-1) continues to shine as a productive free agent signing.