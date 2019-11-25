Raiders report card: Grades on offense, defense in 34-3 loss to Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – If you playback the Raiders' 34-3 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, either on video or in your mind, your search for redeeming qualities will come up empty.

They're virtually impossible to find.

The Silver and Black got worked in every phase of the game. They were plain awful in a game they surely wanted to win, where a victory would've greatly benefitted playoff hopes.

This loss is a minor setback, nothing more if the Raiders can get right quick. If it bleeds into future performances, though, their postseason hopes are shot.

Rebounding from such a disaster will be the primary focus now as they try to mitigate the side effects of this disaster.

Taken individually, this stands as the worst Raiders performance of the season. Yes, even worse than that Week 3 Vikings loss. Minnesota's a legitimate contender. The Jets hadn't beat anyone of substance in a long, long time.

Before y'all purge this out of the memory bank, let's grade the performance out in this week's report card:

Rushing offense

The Raiders looked forward to facing the Jets' top-ranked run defense all week. They wanted to pit strength against strength and prove the running operation could produce against anyone. That wasn't the case. The Raiders averaged just 3.1 yards per carry, with 68 yards on 28 rushes. Josh Jacobs was barely involved, totaling 34 yards on just 10 attempts before getting pulled in the fourth quarter to preserve health.

Fullback Alec Ingold couldn't convert a fourth-down-and-1. Little went right for the run game, which needs to improve down the stretch to get the offense going again.

Grade: F

Passing offense

Quarterback Derek Carr wasn't nearly as bad as his 52.5 passer rating suggests. His receivers struggled securing passes, with three bad drops and several plays left unmade.

Carr was under some pressure but had time to work, though the Jets' coverage was tough. His pick-six was defensed, the ball getting tipped into the air for an easy interception. The Raiders have to do better through the air, especially with the run game struggling. There will be games that must be won with Carr and a receiver corps that hasn't been dynamic or reliable. Tyrell Williams wasn't great, and Zay Jones was a non-factor on a bad day for the skill positions.

Grade: F

Run defense

The Raiders' run defense has been steady most of the season and made life hard on Le'Veon Bell and the Jets' ground game. New York only averaged 2.9 yards per attempt, but still managed 88 yards on 30 attempts to keep the Jets offense balanced. It's hard to ask for more against a back like Bell, even with his recent run of inefficiency. Quarterback Sam Darnold proved problematic with his feet, especially on his touchdown run.

Grade: C-minus

Pass defense

Darnold picked the Raiders defense apart. He threw for 315 yards and two touchdowns and a whopping 10.5 yards per pass attempt.

The Jets owned the Raiders by working laterally and on slants and crossing routes to gain separation. Robby Anderson was problematic. Bell was a factor in the passing game as shorter passes were turned into chunk yardage gains.

The Raiders couldn't cover anyone in a three-touchdown, third-quarter barrage that put this game out of reach. This was a bad day for the secondary, with a ho-hum effort from the Raiders' pass rush. Clelin Ferrell didn't do much, and Dion Jordon couldn't bring Darnold down in end zone for a safety.

Grade: F

Special teams

Daniel Carlson has missed four kicks in the past four games, including a field-goal attempt from 48 yards out Sunday that looked good off his foot and curved wide left.

The Raiders need more from their kicker, who hasn't been consistent enough despite setting the franchise record for field-goal percentage last season. The Raiders also gave up a 26-yard punt return, something else that can't happen in tight games or blowouts.

Grade: D-minus

Overall

The Raiders were terrible in a game they were favored to win. They knew the stakes and simply didn't show up. They got beat in every phase. Now they have to hope another winning streak comes along. They certainly don't want to miss the postseason by one game and look back with disdain at this opportunity missed.

Grade: F

