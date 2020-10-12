Raiders report card: Grades for offense, defense in 40-32 win vs. Chiefs

Grading Raiders' offense, defense in big win over Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

OFFENSE: A

Think about this: In its 13-game win streak that Las Vegas snapped Sunday, Kansas City only allowed one team to score more than 24 points. The Chiefs beat Houston 51-31 in that playoff matchup. But in rolling up 490 yards — 347 through the air via quarterback Derek Carr — the Raiders found little resistance from the Super Bowl champions.

Carr finished 22-of-31 and threw for touchdowns of 72, 5 and 59 yards. Key returns from injury included rookie wide receiver Henry Ruggs (two catches, 118 yards, 72-yard score) and offensive tackle Trent Brown. Josh Jacobs ran for 77 yards and two scores behind Brown and what was a highly effective front.

Nelson Agholor added two catches for 67 yards, including a 59-yard score. Prior to Sunday, Carr had lost all six of his career games at Kansas City by an average of 17 points.