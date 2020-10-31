The Raiders removed rookie cornerback Damon Arnette and right tackle Trent Brown from the COVID-19 reserve list Friday. Arnette remains on injured reserve, recovering from surgery on his right thumb.

Protocols forced Brown to stay away from the facility for 10 days, keeping him out of Sunday’s loss to the Buccaneers.

Brown, the Raiders’ highest-paid player, has played only one full game. He played all 70 snaps in the victory over the Chiefs in Week 5.

Brown lasted only three snaps in the season opener before a calf injury.

His return would provide a boost to the Raiders’ offensive line.

“I want to find out what his wind is,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Friday, via Tashan Reed of TheAthletic.com. “He had COVID-19, which is a serious deal. So we have to find out what his conditioning’s like. There’s a lot of other things that weigh into this as well.”

Raiders remove Trent Brown, Damon Arnette from COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk